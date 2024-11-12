Manga Adaptation of Akinari Asakura's Rokunin no Usotsuki na Daigakusei Novel Ends

Keiga Ōsawa's Rokunin no Usotsuki no Daigakusei: Plus One manga launched in 2022

Image via Amazon Japan © Akinari Asakura, Keiga Ōsawa, Iqura Sugimoto

Rokunin no Usotsuki no Daigakusei: Plus One

Rokunin no Usotsuki na Daigakusei

The December issue of'smagazine published the final chapter of Keiga Ōsawa's(Six Lying College Students: Plus One) manga on November 1. The manga is an adaptation of'snovel.

The manga has a similar premise to the novel, but has "original developments." Iqura Sugimoto is credited for the character designs.

The novels center on six college students who apply to a prestigious IT company that is hiring prospects straight out of graduation. The company tells the six students to get together and discuss their possible work. While they think they will get into the company together, the students are told in the middle of the process that they must decide among themselves on which one of them will get the job, which turns them all into rivals. To add to their paranoia, each all receive an envelop that says one person in the group is a murderer.

Ōsawa launched the manga adaptation in Young Ace in June 2022. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2022, and the third and final volume on November 9.

The novel debuted in March 2021. The novel is inspiring a live-action film adaptation, that will premiere in Japan on November 22.

Asakura is the writer of the Show-ha Shoten! manga, which Death Note and Platinum End artist Takeshi Obata draws. The pair launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in October 2021, and Shueisha will publish the manga's ninth volume on December 4. The manga is available in English through both Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service.

Source: Young Ace December issue





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.