Synduality: Ellie Spinoff Manga Ends With 2nd Volume

Kadokawa is listing the second compiled book volume of Hiroshi Mishima 's Synduality: Ellie spinoff manga as the final volume. The second volume ships on January 28.

The series follows Ellie, who has a crush on her childhood friend Kanata. Her friend, however, is surrounded by a variety of women and meigas, much to her dismay.

Mishima launched the seires in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in July 2023.

The manga has a novelization under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J label. The franchise also has a separate novel spinoff "photo story" titled Synduality: Kaleido , which launched in Hobby Japan 's Monthly Hobby Japan magazine that July.

Bandai Namco Entertainment 's Synduality Echo of Ada game will launch on January 24, 2025 (January 23 in Japan) for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Sony describes the game:

The year is 2222. It has been years since Tears of the New Moon, a mysterious rain, poured and wiped out almost the entire human race. The poisonous rain gave birth to deformed creatures devouring for humans, and humanity fled from the danger. As means for survival, the humans then build an underground haven; Amasia. In this new built dystopian city, on a pursuit of maintaining their existence, they run into an Artificial Intelligence named Magus. Not knowing how things will work between them, the story of how Humans and AI coinciding and trying to find their truths begin.

The game had its closed beta test that ran from March 28-April 1, and a closed network test that ran from September 13-16. The closed network test featured enhanced gameplay, more customization parts, AI Magus companions, upgraded combat abilities, balance changes, and more.

The game is part of Bandai Namco Filmworks , and Bandai Spirits ' Synduality project, which includes a television anime. The second cours (quarter of a year) premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Osaka , TV Aichi , TV Setouchi , TV Hokkaido , and TV Q Kyuushuu channels on January 8. Disney+ exclusively streamed the second cours starting on January 9 in Japan. The anime's first cours premiered in July 2023. Disney+ streamed the anime exclusively worldwide as it aired in Japan. Hulu streamed the anime in the U.S.

While the game is set in the year 2222, the anime is set 20 years after in 2242.

