Übel Blatt Anime's 2nd Trailer Reveals January 10 Debut, Streaming Only on Prime Video Worldwide, More Cast

Pony Canyon revealed a second English-subtitled trailer on Friday for the television anime of Etorouji Shiono 's Übel Blatt dark fantasy manga. The video reveals that the series will debut on January 10 in Japan on Tokyo MX at 24:30 (effectively January 11 at 12:30 a.m.), and will stream each week exclusively on Amazon Prime Video worldwide starting on January 11 at 1:30 a.m. JST (January 10 at 11:30 a.m. EST).

The staff also revealed more staff members, the theme song information, and more cast.

GARNiDELiA is performing the opening theme song "Zainin" (Sinner), and Hina Tachibana is performing the ending theme song "Stella."

The new cast includes Toshiki Masuda as Wied, Hitomi Ueda as Altea, and Yui Kanari as Aht.

Additional staff members include:

Hina Tachibana

stars in the anime as the main character Köinzell, andplays Peepi.

Takashi Naoya ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold , Am I Actually the Strongest? ) is directing the anime at Satelight and Staple Entertainment . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold ) is in charge of series composition and is writing the scripts. Kiyoshi Tateishi ( Val x Love , Vermeil in Gold ) is designing the characters.

Pony Canyon describes the anime's story:

Rumors stir throughout the land: when the wielder of the black sword draws his dark blade, all who stand in its path are torn asunder...! Köinzell, the mysterious young boy who carries the black sword, undeniably wields it with exceptional skill, but can he truly be responsible for the bloody rumors? Pursued by the Traitorous Lances, four powerful warriors who were thought to have been defeated by the Seven Heroes, the strength of the young swordsman will be tested to its limit. At battle's end, only the shocking truth of Köinzell's quest will stand above the corpses of his enemies... An epic fantasy on the grandest of scales!

Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine began serializing Shiono's Übel Blatt manga in 2004. In 2011, a side story manga titled Übel Blatt Gaiden ran in Young Gangan Big , the spinoff of the Young Gangan . After a two-year hiatus, the main series returned to Big Gangan magazine in 2011. The 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped in Japan in June 2019. Yen Press has released all of Übel Blatt in English, and will release a 3-in-1 omnibus edition of the manga in December.

Shiono launched a sequel to the manga titled Übel Blatt II: The Knights of the Deceased King ( Übel Blatt II: Shiseru Ō no Kishidan ) in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine on February 24.