Whisper Me a Love Song Anime's Episodes 11, 12 to Air on December 28

Final 2 episodes were delayed in June due to production issues

The official website for the television anime of Eku Takeshima 's Whisper Me a Love Song ( Sasayaku yō ni Koi wo Utau ) manga revealed on Friday that the anime's episodes 11 and 12 will premiere on TV Asahi and its affiliates and on ABEMA on December 28 at 25:45 (effectively December 29 at 1:45 a.m.). Both episodes will air and stream at once. The website also revealed a "Cultural Festival Arc" visual for the two episodes.

Image via Whisper Me a Love Song anime's website ©竹嶋えく・一迅社／ささやくように恋を唄う製作委員会

The anime premiered on April 13 in TV Asahi 's NUMAnimation programming block after an earlier delay. Episodes 9 and 10 aired in late June after a two-week delay due to production issues. The staff stated at the time they would reveal the broadcast schedule for episodes 11 and 12 at a later date.

In August, staff announced they were delaying the Blu-ray Disc releases of the anime by four months due to "production circumstances." The anime's first Blu-ray Disc volume, originally slated for September 13, is now scheduled for January 31 next year. The second volume is delayed from October 11 to February 28. The third volume is delayed from November 8 to March 28. The fourth volume is delayed from December 13 to April 30.

ANN then confirmed in late October that the domain name of show'a animation studio Cloud Hearts has expired, with the website now inaccessible.

HIDIVE is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally and in print in English, and it describes the first volume:

Bubbly, energetic first-year high school student Himari falls head over heels for her senpai Yori after hearing her band perform on the first day of school. Himari tells Yori she just loves her, and, to Himari's surprise, Yori says she loves Himari back! But when Himari realizes that she and her senpai are feeling two different kinds of love, she begins to ask herself what “love” really means…

Akira Mano ( Ghost Hunt ) replaced Xin Ya Cai (episode director for Arte , assistant director for The Genius Prince's Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt ) as the anime's director. Yokohama Animation Lab is now credited with producing the animation with Cloud Hearts . Previously, Cloud Hearts alone was credited with the animation production with "animation production supervision" by Yokohama Animation Lab . Hiroki Uchida ( Requiem of the Rose King , The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Minami Yoshida ( Mysteria Friends ) is designing the characters. Hiroshi Sasaki and Wataru Maeguchi are composing the music.