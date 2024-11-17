Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw Enters Hiatus

Series resumes on January 17

Image via Comic Natalie © 2022 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD., Suzuka Oda

The December issue of Square Enix 's Monthly G Fantasy magazine announced on Monday that Suzuka Oda 's Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Savanaclaw , the second manga adaptation of the Disney Twisted-Wonderland smartphone game, is going on an immediate hiatus. The series will resume publication in the February issue on January 17.

The series previously went on hiatus in April 2023.

Oda launched the manga in Monthly G Fantasy in December 2022.

Oda drew the manga adaptation of Manabu Kaminaga 's Psychic Detective Yakumo novel series from 2014 to 2016. Oda also draws the manga adaptation of author NisiOisin 's Bishōnen Tanteidan ( Pretty Boy Detective Club ) manga series. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing that manga in English.

As the previous Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga centered on the titular Heartslabyul dormitory in the story, Oda's manga focuses on the students of the Savanaclaw dormitory.

Wakana Hazuki and Sumire Kowono launched the Disney Twisted-Wonderland The Comic: Episode of Heartslabyul manga in Monthly G Fantasy in March 2021, and it ended in October 2022. The manga's fourth and final volume shipped in December 2022.

The franchise previously had a manga anthology volume with stories from various authors, which shipped in November 2020. The second manga anthology shipped in April 2021.

The game launched in Japan in March 2020, and launched in the United States and Canada in January 2022 for iOS and Android devices.

Black Butler manga creator Yana Toboso handled the game's main concept, scenario, and character designs. TROYCA animated the game's opening movie, and Night Ravels performed the opening theme song "Piece of my world."

The game centers around characters inspired by villains from Disney films, and is described as a "villains academy adventure game" that has rhythm game elements and battles.

The game's story begins when the main character is summoned to another world by a magic mirror. There, the main character arrives at the prestigious magic training school "Night Ravens College." With nowhere to go, the main character is offered protection by the school's masked headmaster, and gets to know the uncooperative but genius students of the school while trying to find a way to get back home.

Night Ravens College has seven dormitories. The characters for each dormitory are inspired by different Disney works, including Alice in Wonderland, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, Snow White, Hercules, The Lion King , and Sleeping Beauty .

The Disney+ subscription service announced in October 2021 that the game is inspiring an anime project.