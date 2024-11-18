Ghost Cat Anzu Earns US$158,229 in U.S. Opening

The Numbers and Box Office Mojo websites are listingand France's2D-animated film with earning an estimated US$158,229 in its opening weekend in the U.S. box office. The film earned an estimated US$51,295 on Friday, US$56,430 on Saturday, and US$50,504 on Sunday. The film ranked #15 in the U.S. box office in its opening weekend.

Ghost Cat Anzu opened in Japan on July 19. The film screened as a work-in-progress at the Annecy Animation Festival in June 2023. The Paris-based CHARADES company is handling international sales for the film. GKIDS acquired the North American rights to the film.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom ( Gekijō-ban Overlord Sei Ōkoku-hen ), the new film for the Overlord franchise , earned an estimated US$156,000 in its second weekend, going from #12 to #16. The film has earned an estimated cumulative total of US$1,570,732 in the United States. Crunchyroll began screening the film in North America on November 8, and will also screen the film in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Transformers One , the new animated film prequel to the Transformers franchise , rose from #21 to #18 in its ninth weekend in the United States. The film earned an estimated US$69,000 over the weekend, and has earned an estimated total of US$59,038,514. The film opened in the U.S. on September 20 following another delay. The film was initially announced for a July 19 opening, before being delayed the first time until September 13.

