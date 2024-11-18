News
My Hero Academia Ranks #1 on U.S. Monthly Bookscan October List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
15 manga including Berserk, 'Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga,' Uzumaki, more make list
The 39th volume of Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia manga ranked at #1 on Circana BookScan's Top 20 adult graphic novels list for October.
This month's list featured 15 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia volume 39
- #2 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #3 — Katsura Ise and Takuma Yokota's Destroy All Humans. They Can't Be Regenerated. A Magic: The Gathering Manga volume 1
- #4 — Junji Ito's Uzumaki 3-in-1 Deluxe Edition Hardcover
- #5 — Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man volume 16
- #7 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 9
- #8 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 23
- #9 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 11
- #12 — Yasuhiro Nightow's Trigun Maximum Deluxe Edition Hardcover volume 1
- #13 — Shinichi Fukuda's My Dress-Up Darling volume 12
- #14 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 2
- #15 — Sumiko Arai's The Guy She Was Interested In Wasn't a Guy at All volume 1
- #16 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #17 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus volume 1
- #19 — Gou Tanabe's H.P. Lovecraft's The Call of Cthulhu
The ninth volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #20.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)