Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash Game's Trailer Reveals New Characters, November 21 Release for Shibuya Incident DLC

Mei Mei, Naobito Zen'in, Choso, Ultimate Mechamaru join game

Bandai Namco Entertainment revealed in a new trailer for the Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash ( Jujutsu Kaisen Senka Sōran ) game on Wednesday that Mei Mei, Naobito Zen'in, and Choso will join as playable characters in the Shibuya Incident DLC on Thursday. The paid DLC will also include the scenario for the arc of the same name. Ultimate Mechamaru will join the game as part of Free Update #4.

Free Update #1 added Mai Zen'in and Momo Nishimiya as playable characters on May 30, Free Update #2 added Kamo Noritashi, and Free Update #3 added Miwa Kasumi.

The game launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on February 2.

The story mode includes scenarios from the "Curse Womb Must Die" to "The Origin of Blind Obedience" arcs, as well as from Jujutsu Kaisen 0 . There is also DLC for the "Hidden Inventory/Premature Death" arc.

© Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project, ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

Byking Inc. is developing the game.

Playable characters include Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Maki Zen'in, Toge Inumaki, Panda, Aoi Todo, Hanami, Jogo, Kento Nanami, Mahito, and Eso & Kechizu.

Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the game:

The arena brawls in Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash let fans play through and relive the original story and action of Jujutsu Kaisen , where protagonist Yuji Itadori and a cast of unforgettable characters defend humanity against monsters known as Curses in modern-day Japan. The game remains faithful to the original work with visuals inspired by the series' distinct aesthetics, with a selection of more than fifteen favorite fighters to choose from, and featuring intense action and explosive animations. In Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, players will be able to select their own 2v2 teams, each capable of executing a wide array of powerful tag-team attacks and combos. Different character combinations will have unique synergies and power dynamics. By completing battles, players increase their fighter's power level, unlocking stronger attacks as they progress.

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.