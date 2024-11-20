Make a Girl Anime Film's Trailer Reveals Theme Song by Eve

Eve performs "Hana Hoshi" theme for January 31 film

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for 3D animator Genshō Yasuda 's first anime feature film Make a Girl posted its full trailer and main visual on Wednesday. The trailer video confirms and previews the theme song "Hana Hoshi" (Flower Star) by Eve . Eve created the new song specifically for the film.

Image via Make a Girl anime film's X/Twitter account © 安田現象 /Xenotoon・メイクアガールプロジェクト

Image courtesy of Kadokawa © 2024 メイクアガール

The film will premiere in Japan on January 31. The film had its world premiere screening at the Global Stage Hollywood Film Festival on November 3, and it also screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival on November 5.

The film's cast members include:

The film also features a character named Salt, a robot (co-developed by Akira) who assists people in their daily lives.

Yasuda not only conceived, scripted, and is directing the production at his " Yasuda Gensho Studio by Xenotoon ," but he is also handling the storyboards, technical direction, and CG direction. Yūichi Imaizumi is directing the sound at Sonilude , and Tsutomu Ueno is in charge of sound effects. Kenichiro Suehiro ( Cells at Work! , The Eminence in Shadow , Goblin Slayer , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is composing the music. Kadokawa Animation is distributing the film.

The Make a Girl anime is based on the "Make Love" 3D short, which Yasuda created by himself. The story follows a high school boy named Akira, who invents an "artificial girlfriend" named Number 0. Yasuda and his Yasuda Gensho Studio is creating the film in collaboration with the 3D CG studio Xenotoon.

Yasuda launched a Campfire crowdfunding campaign for Make a Girl on August 26, 2022. The campaign had a goal of 10 million yen (about US$67,000), and it ended on October 31, 2022 with 23,730,805 yen (about US$160,000). Yasuda was aiming for a 2024 theatrical release.

Yasuda founded the Yasuda Gensho Studio in 2021, after working as a CG animator for Nitroplus . His independent short animations, created in Blender, are popular on Twitter and TikTok with 5.8 million followers combined.

Sources: Make a Girl anime film's X/ Twitter account, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.