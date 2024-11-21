Colors Within, Ghost Cat Anzu, Imaginary, Look Back, Lord of the Rings Anime Confirmed Eligible for 2024 Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the films eligible for consideration for the 2024 Oscars in the Animated Feature, International Feature, and Documentary Feature categories on Thursday.

Among the 31 titles eligible for the Animated Feature category, the anime films and Japanese media-related films are:

Josh Cooley 's Transformers One CG animated feature film, and Shannon Tindle and Industrial Light and Magic 's Ultraman: Rising CG animated feature film are also eligible for the Animated Feature category.

The Motion Picture Producers Association of Japan selected Kiyoshi Kurosawa 's Cloud film as Japan's submission for the International Feature category.

Some of these films still need to play in at least one theater in one of six major American metropolitan areas for at least one week before December 31, to fully qualify for consideration.

Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's The Boy and the Heron won the Best Animated Feature category in the 96th Academy Awards earlier this year. Takashi Yamazaki and TOHO 's Godzilla Minus One also won Best Visual Effects.

Sources: Oscars.org, Deadline (Erik Pedersen)