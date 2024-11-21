News
K Manga Adds In So Deep It's Love Already Manga for Simulpub
posted on by Alex Mateo
Reida Soragaki debuted manga in May 2022
Kodansha's K MANGA service announced on Thursday that it has added Reida Soragaki's In So Deep It’s Love Already (Numa Sugite Mohaya Koi) manga as a simulpub.
K MANGA describes the story:
Because of a heartbreak in her past, Kirino decided to live more for her idol than for actual boys, but one day, transfer student Kametani-kun comes, who has a somewhat similar vibe to her idol! When Kametani-kun glares at the girls saying, “Don't even think about talking to me!” on the very first day of transferring to the school, Kirino gets intrigued by him and learns his secret and…?!
Soragaki debuted the manga in Kodansha's Dessert magazine in May 2022. Kodansha published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on November 13.
Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account