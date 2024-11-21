Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Game Adds Young Naruto as 42nd DLC Character

Bandai Namco Entertainment began streaming a video on Thursday for the Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker game, and it reveals that Naruto Uzumaki (Young Version) will join the game in a free update on November 22.

The game's eighth season debuted on May 24 but without a season pass. The characters include Kawaki (Karma Progression) and Shisui Uchiha (Perfect Susano'o). Naruto Uzumaki (Young Version) is also part of this season.

The game's seventh season pass debuted in November 2023. The characters include Uzumaki (Karma Progression), Gaara (Young Version), and Sasori.

The game's sixth season pass debuted in April 2023 with a theme of "Chronicle." The characters in the season include Minato Namikaze (Reanimation), Obito Uchiha (Ten Tails Jinchuriki), and Kaguya Otsutsuki.

The fifth season pass added five new characters to the game with a theme of "Legacy." The characters in the season include: Madara Uchiha (Six Paths), Temari, Konohamaru Sarutobi (from Boruto ), and Naruto Uzumaki (Baryon Mode), and Isshiki Ōtsutsuki.

The fourth season pass focused on the theme of "regeneration" and it included the following characters: Sakura Haruno from the Great Ninja War, Nagato (Edo Tensei form), Itachi (Edo Tensei form), Sasuke Uchiha (Final Battle), and Kawaki.

The game's third season pass included: Kakashi Hatake (with both eyes Sharingan), Neji Hyūga, Shisui Uchiha, Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle), and Boruto Uzumaki (Karma Form).

The game's second season pass included: Zabuza Momochi, Haku, Ohnoki, Killer Bee, Sasuke Uchiha (from Boruto ), Ino Yamanaka, Might Guy, Mei Terumi, and Naruto Uzumaki (as the Seventh Hokage in the Boruto anime and manga).

The game's first season pass included: Jiraiya, Sarutobi, Orochimaru, Minato Namikaze, Tobirama Senju, Hashirama Senju, Tsunade, Obito Uchiha, and Madara Uchiha.

Bandai Namco Entertainment released the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the Americas, Europe, and Southeast Asia in August 2018. The game launched in Japan for PlayStation 4 in August 2018.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America describes the game:

Naruto to Boruto : Shinobi Striker is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Game Jikkyousha Wakuwaku Band performs the game's theme song "Signal."

Source: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel





