The staff for the anime of Kyuryu Z 's Nights with a Cat ( Yoru wa Neko to Issho ) manga unveiled on Friday the promotional video, more cast members, theme song, and December 4 premiere for the third season.

Aoi Yūki will voice the cats Chikuwa and Konbu. Takuya Eguchi will voice Miyama-senpai.

Kashitarō Itō performs the theme song "Ai Sazu ni wa Irarenai" for the third season. Itō performed the theme songs for the previous two seasons of the series.

The staff also shared a visual for "Ii Nyan Nyan no Hi," or "Good Meow Meow Day," November 22.

The new season will debut online in December 4.

The returning cast includesas Kyuruga,as Fuuta-kun, andas Pi-chan.

The anime's first season premiered in August 2022. The season's 30th and final episode aired in January 2023. The show's second season debuted in March 2023 and also aired for 30 episodes. The anime's cast and staff returned for the second season. The anime is also available on its official YouTube channel.

Yen Press is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Fuuta comes home tired at night, all he wants to do is spend time with his new cat. All the mysterious habits and mannerisms of house cats are carefully reproduced in this relaxed and cute comedy about living with an adorable furball!

Kyuryu Z first posted the manga on a personal Twitter account, where it became a popular hit. Kadokawa is publishing the manga in print in Japan.



Update: Corrected numbering of the promotional video. Thanks, SleepyBat.

