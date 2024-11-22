MF Ghost Anime's 2nd Season Previewed in 4th Promo Video

The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Shuuichi Shigeno 's MF Ghost manga unveiled the fourth promotional video for the second season on Friday, and also revealed the show's second key visual for "Round 3: The Peninsula Manazuru."

Image via MF Ghost anime's X/Twitter account © しげの秀一・講談社／MF ゴースト製作委員会

The X/Twitter account also revealed that Taku Yashiro is joining the cast as a new rival from Canada named Sena Moroboshi.

The series debuted on October 6 on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting . The new season also airs on YTV , TV Aichi , and Animax , and streams on Lemino and Prime Video in Japan. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime and is also streaming an English dub.

Yū Serizawa performs the opening theme song "ROCK ME KISS ME feat. MOTSU ," and Himika Akaneya performs the ending theme song "Side U (Prod. AmPm )."

©Shuichi Shigeno, Kodansha/MF GHOST Committee.

Tomohito Naka ( Initial D Legend 2: Racer , Initial D Legend 3: Dream , Sword Gai: The Animation ) is directing the anime at his studio Felix Film . Kenichi Yamashita ( Ketsuekigata-kun! , Actually, I Am… ) is in charge of the series scripts, and writing them with Akihiko Inari . Naoyuki Onda ( Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway , Psycho-Pass 3 ) is designing the characters and serving as one of the chief animation directors with Chiyoko Sakamoto . Hiroki Uchida is the 3D director. Masafumi Mima is directing the sound, and Akio Dobashi ( Initial D: Legend films, Sisters of Wellber , Dance in the Vampire Bund ) is composing the music.

The series takes place in the 2020s, when self-driving cars are ubiquitous in Japan. The manga centers on Kanata Livington, a Japanese driver who goes back to Japan after graduating at the top of his class at a racing school in England. The series also focuses on the MFG, a racing circuit on public roads that has garnered attention worldwide.

Shuuichi Shigeno ( Initial D ) launched the MF Ghost manga in Kodansha 's Young Magazine in September 2017. The 20th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on June 6. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. The manga went on hiatus in November 2022 due to Shigeno's poor health, but returned in February 2023. The manga went back on hiatus that April, then returned that June, and started its "final battle."