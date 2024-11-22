Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part OVA's Video Reveals Theme Song

The official X/Twitter account for the Sk8 the Infinity anime project began streaming on Friday a video for new original video anime ( OVA ) Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part , and it reveals and previews the theme song "SKATERS' QUEST" by lead voice actors Tasuku Hatanaka as Reki and Chiaki Kobayashi as Langa.

Thewill get an early theatrical screening on January 24 for a limited time across 10 theaters in Japan. Thewill then get a release on March 19 on Blu-ray Disc.

The OVA itself is 25 minutes long, but the theatrical screenings will add a special first season compilation video and a cast video and so the theatrical screenings will be 60 minutes long.

The four episodes within the OVA are titled "Ame to Neko Conbini Ice Soda Aji," "Maji de Maji ni Nareru Koto," "Morning Routine," and "Ganbare Hiromi-chan!"

The main staff from the first season that aired in January 2021 is returning for the OVA . Hiroko Utsumi ( Banana Fish , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club , Free! Eternal Summer ) is returning to direct the original anime at BONES , and Ichirō Ōkouchi ( Code Geass - Lelouch of the Rebellion , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is overseeing the series scripts. Michinori Chiba (Basilisk, Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron Blooded Orphans ) is again designing the characters.

The original anime centers on Reki, a second-year high school student who loves skateboarding, and gets caught up in "S," an underground and dangerous skateboard race with no rules at an abandoned mine. Langa, who has returned to Japan from Canada and has never skateboarded before, also gets wrapped up in S. Dirty racers, AI racers, and other unique individuals compete in the "youth skateboard race battle."

The anime premiered on ABC TV and TV Asahi 's " Animazing !!!" programming block in January 2021. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and began streaming an English dub in February 2021.

The anime is getting a second season.

The franchise also has two stage plays, which ran in December 2021 and in January 2023.