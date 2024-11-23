News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 11-17
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch version debuts at #1, PS5 version at #2
Japan's Game Ranking: November 11-17
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14
|641,195
|641,195
|2
|PS5
|Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
|Square Enix
|November 14
|180,575
|180,575
|3
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|32,762
|442,593
|4
|NSw
|Mario & Luigi: Brothership
|Nintendo
|November 7
|15,168
|78,609
|5
|NSw
|Beyblade X XOne
|FuRyu
|November 14
|9,507
|9,507
|6
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,784
|7,954,332
|7
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,647
|6,055,931
|8
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,771
|3,676,339
|9
|NSw
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|4,551
|96,293
|10
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|4,445
|1,051,401
|11
|NSw
|Suika Game Special Edition
|Aladdin X
|November 14
|3,790
|3,790
|12
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|3,655
|302,933
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,392
|5,616,370
|14
|NSw
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|October 27, 2017
|2,815
|2,522,177
|15
|PS5
|Call of Duty Black Ops 6
|Activision
|October 25
|2,727
|42,631
|16
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|2,683
|1,460,236
|17
|PS5
|Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
|Konami
|October 17
|2,642
|91,593
|18
|PS5
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|2,550
|43,383
|19
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,343
|5,437,324
|20
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|2,079
|316,751
Source: Famitsu