News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 11-17

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Switch version debuts at #1, PS5 version at #2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14 641,195 641,195
2 PS5 Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Square Enix November 14 180,575 180,575
3 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 32,762 442,593
4 NSw Mario & Luigi: Brothership Nintendo November 7 15,168 78,609
5 NSw Beyblade X XOne FuRyu November 14 9,507 9,507
6 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,784 7,954,332
7 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,647 6,055,931
8 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,771 3,676,339
9 NSw Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 4,551 96,293
10 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 4,445 1,051,401
11 NSw Suika Game Special Edition Aladdin X November 14 3,790 3,790
12 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 3,655 302,933
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,392 5,616,370
14 NSw Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo October 27, 2017 2,815 2,522,177
15 PS5 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Activision October 25 2,727 42,631
16 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 2,683 1,460,236
17 PS5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 Konami October 17 2,642 91,593
18 PS5 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 2,550 43,383
19 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,343 5,437,324
20 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 2,079 316,751

Source: Famitsu

