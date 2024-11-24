'Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You' Anime's 2nd Video Reveals Opening Song, January 9 TV Debut

The official website for the television anime of Haruka Mitsui 's Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You ( Dōse, Koishite Shimaunda . or KoiShima ) manga began streaming its second promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Make It Count" by INI , and also reveals the anime's January 9 premiere date.

The anime will premiere onon January 9 at 25:28 (effectively, January 10 at 1:28 a.m.) and onon January 12. The anime already had an advance screening on November 17 at theAqua City Odaiba in Tokyo.will stream the serries as it airs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Junichi Yamamoto ( More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers , Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen ) is directing, and Typhoon Graphics is producing the anime. Yū Murai ( Haigakura ) and Nagisa Nario are supervising and writing the series scripts, Io Shiiba is designing the characters, and Katsuzō Hirata ( Angel Beats! character design) and Suzuna Okuyama ( A Certain Magical Index II key animator) are the sub-character designers. Keiji Inai (all five seasons of Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music.

The anime stars:

Rock band Marcy will perform the ending theme song "Negaigoto" (Wish).

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Mizuha's seventeenth birthday is the pits. Her parents totally forgot, and the senpai she likes isn't interested in her. But when her longtime childhood friend asks her out, Mizuha has to sort out what this change could mean…and all in the middle of a global pandemic!

Mitsui began serializing the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine in October 2020, and Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume in Japan on August 9. The manga has more than 1.25 million copies in circulation, including digital copies. Kodansha USA Publishing released the fourth volume physically in English on September 3, and released the eighth volume digitally on July 16.

The manga will get a stage play adaptation in Tokyo and Osaka in February 2025.

