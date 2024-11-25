Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V Episode 9 Delayed

Episode to premiere 1 week later on December 5-6

Warner Bros. Discovery's email correspondence ©️大森藤ノ・SBクリエイティブ/ダンまち5製作委員会

The official website for theannounced that ninth episode of the ongoing fifth television series has been delayed. Instead of premiering later this week, the episode will premiere one week later on theservice on December 5 at 10:00 p.m. (8:00 a.m. EST), before running on, and standardon December 6 at 24:30 (effectively, December 7 at 12:30 a.m.) Thechannel will run the episode on December 9.

Tokyo MX and BS11 will run a reedited version of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? III original video anime on November 29 at 24:30 (November 30 at 12:30 a.m.), while standard ABEMA will stream the uncut version at the same time. ( AT-X will also run the uncut version on December 2 at 9:00 p.m. (7:00 a.m. EST).

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka V: Hōjō no Megami-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? V: Goddess of the Harvest Arc) is the fifth season of the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ( Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka ) anime. It premiered on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and ABEMA on October 4 at 24:30 (effectively, October 5 at 12:30 a.m. JST or October 4 at 11:30 a.m. EDT), and it also debuted on AT-X on October 7. The series is streaming on HIDIVE in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Ikumi Hasegawa plays Heith Velvet, while Gen Sato plays Van.

The returning staff for the fifth season includes director Hideki Tachibana at studio J.C. Staff , series composition writers Fujino Ōmori and Hideki Shirane , character designer Shigeki Kimoto , composer Keiji Inai , production company EGG FIRM , art director Yūki Kobayashi , background artist Jeong Ryeon Kim (joined by Akira Suzuki ), color designer Tomomi Andō , sound director Jin Aketagawa , editor Kentarō Tsubone , and director of photography Shingo Fukuyo .

The vocal group GRe4N BOYZ perform the opening theme song "Shōnen" (Youth), while the unit sajou no hana performs the ending theme song "Hydrate."

The anime's first season premiered in April 2015 and had 13 episodes, and the second season premiered in July 2019 and had 12 episodes. The anime's third season premiered in October 2020 after a delay from July 2020 due to the effects of COVID-19. Sentai Filmworks licensed the season, and the anime is streaming on HIDIVE . Crunchyroll also streamed the anime but then removed it in March 2022.

Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Meikyū-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV New Arc: Labyrinth), the fourth season, premiered in Japan in July 2022 and aired for 11 episodes. The second half of the fourth season, titled Dungeon ni Deai o Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darō ka IV Shinshō Yakusai-hen (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Late Arc: Disaster), premiered in January 2023 and also aired for 11 episodes. HIDIVE is streaming the anime under the title Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV .

The anime franchise also includes original video anime ( OVA ) releases, the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion film, and the Sword Oratoria: Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side spinoff television series.

Yen Press is releasing both Fujino Ōmori and Suzuhito Yasuda 's original novel series and the Sword Oratoria spinoff novels, as well as their respective manga adaptations, in North America.