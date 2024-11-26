The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced on Tuesday that a brand-new original manga series will run on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) service.

Image via Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise's officlal X/Twitter account © NANOHA 20th PROJECT © 2008-2021 Kodansha Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki is drafting the original story concept for the manga, and Shuichi Kawakami ( Extreme Hearts original character designs, art for pop-up Lyrical Store, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha innocent game and manga) is drawing the art.

In addition, cast members Yukari Tamura , Nana Mizuki , and Mikako Takahashi will appear in a 20th anniversary special that will run on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on December 28 at 25:00 (effectively, December 29 at 1:00 a.m.). The special brings "Mikako's Oheya" (Mikako's Room), a video discussion segment once included as a bonus extra in the franchise 's home video releases, back after five years.

Seiko is also acceping pre-orders for two 20th anniversary collaboration watches (themed after Nanoha and Fate) for 45,000 yen (about US$290) each in early December.

Image via Comic Natalie © NANOHA The MOVIE 1st PROJECT © NANOHA 2nd A'S PROJECT

Image via Comic Natalie © NANOHA 20th PROJECT

The franchise 's 20th anniversary projects also includes Lyrical Selection or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 20th Anniversary Selection, a television edit version of the franchise 's Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's anime films, which began airing in October.

The 2010 film Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st is a alternate retelling of the original 2004 Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Similarly, the 2012 film Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's is a retelling of the 2005 Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha A's sequel anime.

Discotek Media released the original 2004 TV anime on Blu-ray Disc on January 30, and it describes the story:

Nanoha Takamachi was just an ordinary third grader going to elementary school. However, one day, she met the mysterious ferret Yuuno, bearing a magical device called Raising Heart, and her fate to become a magical girl was sealed. Before long, she finds herself at odds with Fate Testarossa, a girl from another world, who fights over control of the dangerous and ancient “Jewel Seeds,” and the intervention of the Time-Space Administrative Bureau. Nanoha faces a long battle, but she doesn't want to fight, she just wants to be friends. Can she use her magic to deliver her true intentions?

The Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise announced a new project in January 2020, but did not specify the format or medium of the new project. Since then, franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki penned the Extreme Hearts original anime, which premiered in July 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Writer Masaki Tsuzuki , director Akiyuki Simbo , and the studio Seven Arcs launched the franchise in 2004 with the 13-episode Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Four more television anime series followed, culminating with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid in 2015 and the spinoff ViVid Strike! in 2016. Two movies, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's , adapted the first two television series in 2010 and 2012. Two more films, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , followed in 2017 and 2018. Discotek Media released both films on Blu-ray Disc in August and September 2023. The franchise also spawned several manga, novels, and drama CDs.