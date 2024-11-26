News
Retailer: NIS America No Longer Plans to Reprint its Anime Titles
posted on by Alex Mateo
Retailer added that several BD titles are out of print including Cardcaptor Sakura, Kimi ni Todoke
U.S.-based anime retailer Robert's Anime Corner Store stated on November 15, "NIS America has informed us that they no longer intend to repress their Anime titles."
ANN reached out to NIS America for confirmation but the company did not respond before press time.
The retailer added that the following Blu-ray Disc releases from NIS America are currently out of print and limited to whatever stock it has in its warehouse: Cardcaptor Sakura Complete Series, Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Volume 1, Toradora! Volumes 1-2, and Yuruyuri Seasons 1-2. These anime are streaming on Crunchyroll. The retailer also listed that NIS America "has a limited number of these available for retailer re-order:" Kimi ni Todoke Volumes 2-3, Bunny Drop, Daily Lives of High School Boys, The Eccentric Family, and Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl.
