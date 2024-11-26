×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Retailer: NIS America No Longer Plans to Reprint its Anime Titles

posted on by Alex Mateo
Retailer added that several BD titles are out of print including Cardcaptor Sakura, Kimi ni Todoke

A126-1691590026.1442278236
U.S.-based anime retailer Robert's Anime Corner Store stated on November 15, "NIS America has informed us that they no longer intend to repress their Anime titles."

The retailer added that the following Blu-ray Disc releases from NIS America are currently out of print and limited to whatever stock it has in its warehouse: Cardcaptor Sakura Complete Series, Kimi ni Todoke - From Me to You Volume 1, Toradora! Volumes 1-2, and Yuruyuri Seasons 1-2. These anime are streaming on Crunchyroll. The retailer also listed that NIS America "has a limited number of these available for retailer re-order:" Kimi ni Todoke Volumes 2-3, Bunny Drop, Daily Lives of High School Boys, The Eccentric Family, and Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl.

ANN reached out to NIS America for confirmation but the company did not respond before press time.

Source: Email correspondence

discuss this in the forum (5 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives