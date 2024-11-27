Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film Stays at #2

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

, a compilation of, stayed at #2 in the Japanese box office in its third weekend. The film sold 138,000 tickets and earned 193,981,160 yen (about US$1.26 million) from Friday through Sunday, and has sold a total of 570,000 tickets, earning a cumulative total of 818,009,280 yen (about US$5.35 million).

The film opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season . Toonami aired Part 2 on January 6.

Image via Gintama anime's website ©空知英秋／集英社･テレビ東京･電通･BNP・アニプレックス ©空知英秋／劇場版銀魂製作委員会

Gintama on Theater 2D

compilation, the third of the newcompilations, ranked at #9 in its opening weekend.

The compilation began its three-week limited screening in Japan on November 22.

The first of the new Gintama on Theater 2D compilations, Gintama on Theater 2D: Baragaki-hen (Thorny Arc), opened a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters in November 2023. The second compilation, Gintama on Theater 2D: Ikkoku Keisei-hen , opened its three-week run on June 21.

The compilations are part of the Gintama franchise 's 20th anniversary celebration, with 2023 being the 20th anniversary of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga debuting, and 2026 being the 20th anniversary of the television anime's premiere. The Yorinuki Gintama -san rerun of the television anime also spawned two "on Theater 2D" compilations in 2012 and 2013.

3-Nen Z-Gumi Ginpachi-Sensei (Class 3-Z's Teacher Ginpachi), Tomohito Ōsaki 's spinoff novel series of Hideaki Sorachi 's Gintama manga, will also have an anime adaptation.

Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks ©西崎義展／宇宙戦艦ヤマト3199製作委員会

"Sekijitsu no Shutsugeki" (The Assault of the Burning Sun), the second film of: Rebel 3199), the latest project in theremakes, ranked at #10 in its opening weekend. The film earned 64,118,600 yen (about US$419,300) in its first three days.

The film opened on November 22. Participating theaters are offering a special limited edition Blu-ray Disc of the film during its screening run. The film will then ship on retail Blu-ray Disc and DVD on January 29.

Daisuke Ono performs the ending theme song for the second film. Ono stars in the films as Susumu Kodai, and he wrote the lyrics for the new ending theme.

The anime will premiere as seven films. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime under the title Star Blazers : Space Battleship Yamato 3199 .

"Kuro no Shinryaku" (Dark Invasion), the first film, opened on July 19. The film earned 58,863,050 yen (about US$385,100) in its first three days. "Gunjō no Asteroid" (Ultramarine Asteroid), the third film, will open on April 11.

Megumi Han is taking over as the role of Sasha in the second film. Megumi Han 's mother Keiko Han voiced the role in the Be Forever Yamato film.

Naomichi Yamato ( From the New World , Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans episode director) is directing the new anime, with Harutoshi Fukui now also credited as supervising director along with his roles as head writer and scriptwriter as in previous anime in the series. Hideki Oka is also returning as co-writer on the script. Nobuteru Yuki is returning as character designer. Junichirō Tamamori , Mika Akitaka , and Yasushi Ishizu are credited for mechanical designs. Hiroyuki Goto is the CG producer, while Shōsuke Uechi is credited as CG director. Tomohiro Yoshida is the sound director.

As with prior anime in the series, late producer Yoshinobu Nishizaki is credited for the original work, and his son Shōji Nishizaki is credited as chief production supervisor and copyright chief supervisor. Akira Miyagawa is returning to compose the music alongside Shu Kanematsu ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ). Akira Miyagawa 's late father and original Space Battleship Yamato composer Hiroshi Miyagawa is also credited for music.

The new project is a sequel to the Uchū Senkan Yamato 2205: Aratanaru Tabidachi - Kōshō -STASHA- (Space Battleship Yamato 2205: The New Voyage Part II: Stasha) film, which opened in February 2022.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, comScore via KOFIC