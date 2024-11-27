Delico's Nursery Anime Reveals 5 Cast Members for Final Episode

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 末満健一／デリコズ・ナーサリー製作委員会

TRUMP

The staff for, a television anime based on's2009 stage play, revealed on Thursday five new cast members for the 13th and final episode, which aired on the same night:

The anime's second half (episode 7 and onward) premiered on October 16 on the Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV channels.

The anime debuted on August 7, a delay from its originally planned July debut.

Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.

The anime stars:

Image courtesy of Aniplex ©末満健一／デリコズ・ナーサリー製作委員会

) directed the anime at. Suemitsu was in charge of the scripts and series composition, in addition to being credited for the original work.) served as chief animation director and also designed the characters based on original designs by Kо̄ya.stage plays) composed the music.

Mika Nakashima performs the opening theme song "Unfair," and Anonymouz performs the ending theme song "Prayer."

A previous video described the show's story:

In the past, the vampire race that ruled over the land had the power of immortality. In the present day, this power has been lost and the world has been divided into two groups: the now-mortal vampire race and the human race that coincides with their limited life-span. However, it is said that somewhere in this world exists one sole Vampire that still has eternal life. TRUE OF VAMP: The originator of Vamps. Connecting the first and last letters, people called the origins of the vampire race "TRUMP."

The gothic fantasy takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles. The legendary original vampire TRUMP is believed to have eternal life. The anime follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic families.

Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts. Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the TRUMP manga based on the play in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2020. The manga ended in its fifth compiled book volume on February 2. Hamaguri had planned to launch a prequel manga titled Cocoon this spring, but delayed the debut due to their poor health. The manga instead launched on September 4.



Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.