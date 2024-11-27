News
Delico's Nursery Anime Reveals 5 Cast Members for Final Episode
posted on by Alex Mateo
- Shimba Tsuchiya as Uru Delico (Adolescent)
- Yūsuke Kobayashi as Raphael Delico (Adolescent)
- Ryōhei Kimura as Angelico Fra (Adolescent)
- Kōki Uchiyama as Theodore Classico (Adolescent)
- Ayumu Murase as Sophie Anderson
The anime's second half (episode 7 and onward) premiered on October 16 on the Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV channels.
The anime debuted on August 7, a delay from its originally planned July debut.
Crunchyroll is streaming the series as it airs.
The anime stars:
- Masakazu Morita as Dali Delico
- Katsuyuki Konishi as Gerhard Fra
- Hiro Shimono as Henrique Lorca
- Takuya Satō as Dino Classico
- Rina Hidaka as Uru Delico
- Konomi Kohara as Raphael Delico
- Ayasa Itō as Angelico Fra
- Yū Wakui as Lucia Lorca
- Sanae Fuku as Elena Lorca
- Chika Anzai as Theodore Classico
- Yōhei Azakami as Keith
- Hikaru Midorikawa as Julas
- Makoto Yasumura as Katarina
- Gentoku as Abraham
- Chinatsu Akasaki as Kiki
Mika Nakashima performs the opening theme song "Unfair," and Anonymouz performs the ending theme song "Prayer."
A previous video described the show's story:
In the past, the vampire race that ruled over the land had the power of immortality. In the present day, this power has been lost and the world has been divided into two groups: the now-mortal vampire race and the human race that coincides with their limited life-span. However, it is said that somewhere in this world exists one sole Vampire that still has eternal life. TRUE OF VAMP: The originator of Vamps. Connecting the first and last letters, people called the origins of the vampire race "TRUMP."
The gothic fantasy takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles. The legendary original vampire TRUMP is believed to have eternal life. The anime follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic families.
Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts. Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the TRUMP manga based on the play in Kadokawa's Young Ace magazine in November 2020. The manga ended in its fifth compiled book volume on February 2. Hamaguri had planned to launch a prequel manga titled Cocoon this spring, but delayed the debut due to their poor health. The manga instead launched on September 4.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.