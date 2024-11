North American Anime, Manga Releases, November 24-30

Bungo Stray Dogs: Another Story is one of the strongest novels in the franchise to date, and in many ways an homage to classic mystery fiction.

― Most of the characters in the main Bungo Stray Dogs are dead. Or at least, the authors they're (loosely) based on are, and I have to think that that makes it easier for series author Kafka Asagiri to create their characters. But that's not the case for Bung...