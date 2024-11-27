Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX CG Anime's Special Trailer Previews Theme Song by Real-Life Guinea Pigs

The special trailer for Pui Pui Molcar the Movie: MOLMAX , the all-new film animated with 3D CG (as opposed to the stop-motion animation in Shinei Animation 's previous Pui Pui Molcar anime series), debuted on Wednesday. The trailer previews the theme song "Pui! Pui! MAX!" by the film's guinea pig "voice actors" Tsumugi and Ito (credited as "Tsumgi/ Ito with Molcars"). Harami composed the song with arrangement by Shinichi Osawa .

The film's story begins with the emergence of the first high-tech molcar in Molcity, with drivers beginning to ride state-of-the-art AI-driven Molcars. Potato and friends get involved in a chase between a mysterious organization and a Molcar AI named Kanon, and are saved by a talented driver. Potato finds out that the driver is in search of his missing Molcar Dodge, and gets the idea to use Kanon's AI functionality to help with the search.

Masaki Aiba voices the CEO of the "Many Many Eyes Company," while Akio Ōtsuka voices Dodge's driver. While the series has shown human characters before, these will be the first with any voiced lines. This will also be Aiba' first time voice acting in an anime film.



Other cast members include:

Ayumu Murase as Canon, an AI Molcar

Akari Kitō as Otohime, the princess who oversees the sightseeing spot Ryūgū-jō

Yukari Tamura will return to the franchise to voice the character "Great Magic Angel Morumi." The character is a "powered up" version of "Magic Angel Morumi," the character Tamura voiced in the 10th episode of the original stop-motion series.

Mankyū ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner , Migi & Dali , The IDOLM@STER Shiny Colors ) is directing the film, with original Pui Pui Molcar stop-motion series director Tomoki Misato credited as chief supervisor. Yuuko Kakihara ( Chihayafuru season 2 and 3, Cells at Work! , Buddy Daddies ) is penning the script.

The film will open in Japan on November 29.

The stop-motion series premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo 's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

The series utilizes stop-motion animated puppets made of wool felt. This series marked Tomoki Misato 's directorial debut on an animated television series. Misato also wrote the scripts, and he worked on the storyboards along with Hana Ono and Kei Sato .

The franchise also inspired the Pui Pui Molcar Mogu Mogu Parking smartphone game, which launched in July 2021.

