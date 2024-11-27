Spy×Family Manga Takes 1-Month Break

Next chapter to run on December 23

Image via Amazon Japan © Tatsuya Endō, Shueisha

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ platform announced on Wednesday that Tatsuya Endō 's SPY×FAMILY manga will not run a new chapter this week as planned. Chapter 108 will instead come out on December 23.

Viz Media is publishing Tatsuya Endō 's original and ongoing manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is publishing the manga simultaneously in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The staff for the SPY x FAMILY anime revealed in June the anime will get a third season.

The first anime season's first half premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the first half as it aired, and it also streamed an English dub . The anime's second half premiered in Japan on October 2022, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The anime's second season premiered in October 2023 and aired for 12 episodes. Crunchyroll again streamed the series as it aired.

The SPY×FAMILY Code: White anime film opened in Japan on December 22 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film is an all-new work with an original story. Crunchyroll opened the film in North America on April 19. The film debuted at #5 at the U.S. box office.

