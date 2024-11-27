The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife Manga Gets TV Anime in 2025

A website opened on Wednesday to announce a television anime adaptation of Iwatobineko 's manga The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife ( Tōmei Otoko to Ningen Onna: Sonouchi Fūfu ni Naru Futari ) for next year.

Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Yakō Shizuka, a quiet and bashful woman, works at a detective agency. Her boss Tounome, who owns the company, is the gentlemanly type, kind and dapper, though he has an extra talent—he's invisible! His special ability is perfect for detective work, but he quickly comes to find it doesn't work on Yakou, who is blind and always knows if he's near. Charmed, Tounome is determined to get her to date him and isn't against using his many skills. Yakou's quirky coworkers, a contrarian human man and a sisterly beastwoman, kindly watch over her as she stumbles and blushes through the uncharted waters of office romance.

Iwatobineko launched manga on X/Twitter in 2021, and then began serializing the manga on the pixiv Comic and Comic Natalie services later that year. Futabasha published the sixth volume on Wednesday. Seven Seas Entertainment published the fourth volume in English on September 10.