Me and the Alien MuuMuu Manga's TV Anime Adaptation Confirmed

Pony Canyon confirmed on Thursday that Hiroki Miyashita 's Uchūjin MūMū manga is getting a television anime adaptation in 2025 with the English title Me and the Alien MuuMuu .

Image courtesy of Pony Canyon ©宮下裕樹・少年画報社／京急大学人類再生研究会

The anime will star newcomer Momo Harumi as Sakurako Umeyashiki, and Etsuko Kozakura as MuuMuu.

Pony Canyon describes the story:

A cat-like alien from a distant galaxy, MuuMuu, arrives on Earth. His goal is to learn about home appliance technology on Earth to recover the technology his species has lost. The protagonist, Sakurako, has a typical university life, but everything changes with MuuMuu's arrival! What begins as an unexpected cohabitation quickly turns into a whirlwind of chaotic events. The chemistry between Sakurako and MuuMuu leads to a super-spectacular, appliance-filled, and cat comedy adventure.

Miyashita began the manga as one-shot story in Shonengahosha 's Young King Ours magazine in April 2019, before launching its serialization two months later. Shonengahosha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume this past May.

The manga and alien character's name is an apparent homage to Mū, the unorthodox magazine on paranormal matters that the Weathering With You film, the Occultic;Nine series, and other anime, manga, and games have referenced.

Miyashita and writer Takeshi Natsuhara launched the Yakuza Reincarnation ( Ninkyō Tensei: Isekai no Yakuza Hime ) manga in Shogakukan 's Sunday GX magazine in July 2019. Shogakukan published the manga's 15th volume on August 19. Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and released the 10th volume on July 30.

Source: Press release