The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, 2025 Debut
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the television anime adaptation of Akiharu Tōka's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess (Tensei Akujo no Kuro Rekishi) manga revealed the show's main cast and 2025 debut on Thursday.
The anime will star:
Yoshino Aoyama as Iana Magnolia
イアナ役 青山吉能 さん コメント
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯#転黒 の主人公
🌹イアナ・マグノリア 役#青山吉能(@Yopipi555)さんより
コメントが到着💬#転生悪女の黒歴史 2025年放送開始！ pic.twitter.com/5UwAeZAxBV
M・A・O as Konoha Magnolia
コノハ役 M・A・O さん コメント
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
イアナの姉、最強愛されヒロイン
🌸コノハ・マグノリア 役#M・A・Oさんよりコメントが到着💬#転生悪女の黒歴史 2025年放送開始！#転黒 pic.twitter.com/sHHOJjOfFs
Shōhei Komatsu as Sol Nemophila
ソル役 小松昌平 さん コメント
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
通称「氷の執事」
❄️ソル・ネモフィラ役#小松昌平さん(@shohei_k0414) よりコメントが到着💬#転生悪女の黒歴史 2025年放送開始！#転黒 pic.twitter.com/HwYRshuykZ
Makoto Furukawa as Ginoford Dandelion
ギノフォード役 古川慎さん コメント
╰━━━━━━━ｖ━━━━━━━╯
通称「炎の騎士」
🔥ギノフォード・ダンデライオン役#古川慎さん(@M_Furukawa929) よりコメントが到着💬#転生悪女の黒歴史 2025年放送開始！#転黒 pic.twitter.com/3HqHJOnMsm
Yen Press is releasing the romantic comedy manga in English, and it describes the story:
Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!
Tōka launched the manga in Hakusensha's LaLa magazine in August 2018. Hakusensha will release the 15th volume on December 5. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.
