The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess TV Anime Reveals Main Cast, 2025 Debut

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime adaptation of Akiharu Tōka 's The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess ( Tensei Akujo no Kuro Rekishi ) manga revealed the show's main cast and 2025 debut on Thursday.

The anime will star:

Image via Amazon © Akiharu Tōka, Hakusensha

Konoha Satou has a dark history, written throughout middle school—a fantasy adventure of love and magic about the Count's daughter Konoha Magnolia and the knights who love her! But when it looks like that dark history is going to be uncovered by her mother, Konoha panics and dies in a traffic accident! Opening her eyes, she finds that she's been reincarnated into the world of her own dark history as Iana Magnolia, the worst villainess of her own creation!

romantic comedy manga in English, and it describes the story:

Tōka launched the manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in August 2018. Hakusensha will release the 15th volume on December 5. The manga has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation, including digital copies sold.

