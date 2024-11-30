Secret Level Animated Series' Mega Man Trailer Teases Origin Story

Capcom U.S.A. began streaming a trailer on Saturday for the Mega Man episode of Secret Level , an adult animated anthology series from the LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS creative team.

The cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger, Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves , Temuera Morrison , Ariana Greenblatt, Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow , Gabriel Luna, Ricky Whittle, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Merle Dandridge, Claudia Doumit , Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Clive Standen, Laura Bailey , and Michael Beach.

The 15-episode series debuts on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. The service will stream new episodes until December 17.

The series is set in the world of numerous video game franchises including Armored Core , Concord , Crossfire , Dungeons & Dragons , Exodus , Honor of Kings , New World: Aeternum , PAC-MAN , various PlayStation Studios games, Sifu , Spelunky , The Outer Worlds , Unreal Tournament , and Warhammer 40,000 .