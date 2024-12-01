BanG Dream! Ave Mujica Anime Reveals Main Trailer, Visual, Returning Staff

The staff for the BanG Dream! Ave Mujica sequel anime to the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! anime revealed the main trailer and main key visual, during the anime's simultaneous global debut in Tokyo and at the Anime Festival Asia in Singapore, on Sunday. The BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime's website also revealed the theme song "KiLLKiSS" by Ave Mujica, and the returning staff from the BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! series and compilation films.

Image via BanG Dream! franchise's X/Twitter account © BanG Dream! Project

Koudai Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returns to direct the sequel anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana is again supervising and writing the series scripts. Other returning staff include original character designers Hitowa and Kazuyuki Ueda , animation producers Hiroaki Matsuura and Shōta Hozumi , and music producers Hitoshi Fujima and Junpei Fujita ( Elements Garden ).

Image via BanG Dream! Ave Mujica anime's website ©BanG Dream! Project

The anime will premiere in Japan on January 2.

BanG Dream! It's MyGo!!!!! premiered in Japan on Tokyo MX and streaming service ABEMA with three episodes in June 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. Muse Asia streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The anime has two compilation films. Haru no Hidamari, Mayoi Neko (A Sunny Spot in Spring, A Stray Cat), the first film, opened on September 27. The second film, titled Utau, Bokura ni Nareru Uta (Sing, the Song That Can Define Us), opened on November 8.

Kakimoto ( Cyborg 009 Call of Justice , Katana Maidens: Toji no Miko ) returned to the franchise to direct the new anime at SANZIGEN , and Yuniko Ayana supervised and wrote the series scripts. The opening theme song of the anime is "Hitoshizuku." The ending theme song is "Shiori" (Bookmark). MyGO!!!!! perform both songs.

Bushiroad launched the BanG Dream! multimedia project in January 2015. The main BanG Dream! television anime's first 13-episode season premiered in January 2017.

The BanG Dream! 3rd Season television anime debuted in January 2020.

The franchise also includes the BanG Dream! FILM LIVE and BanG Dream! FILM LIVE 2nd Stage films, the two-part BanG Dream! Episode of Roselia films, as well as several web anime spinoff series.