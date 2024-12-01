Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Gets Sequel

Announced after finale of live-action series on Sunday

The live-action Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen- ( Golden Kamuy : The Battle for the Hokkaido Tattooed Prisoners Arc) series ended on Sunday with video announcing a sequel live-action fim.

Golden Kamuy

The first live-actionfilm opened in Japan on January 19 and topped the Japanese box office in its first weekend. The film sold 356,000 tickets for 533,848,690 yen (about US$3.69 million) in its first three days.

Shigeaki Kubo directed the first film at production company CREDEUS . Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).

Netflix began streaming the first film on May 19.

The nine-episode television series premiered on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series continues the first film's story, and the second film will pick up the story after the series.

Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.



Source: Comic Natalie