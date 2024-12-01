News
Live-Action Golden Kamuy Film Gets Sequel
posted on by Egan Loo
The live-action Golden Kamuy -Hokkaido Irezumi Shūjin Sōdatsu-hen- (Golden Kamuy: The Battle for the Hokkaido Tattooed Prisoners Arc) series ended on Sunday with video announcing a sequel live-action fim.
Shigeaki Kubo directed the first film at production company CREDEUS. Tsutomu Kuroiwa wrote the script. Yutaka Yamada composed the music. Hiroshi Nakagawa and Debo Akibe are credited for Ainu supervision. Japanese rock group ACIDMAN performed the theme song "Kagayakerumono" (Those Who Shine).
Netflix began streaming the first film on May 19.
The nine-episode television series premiered on WOWOW on October 6 at 10:00 p.m. JST. The series continues the first film's story, and the second film will pick up the story after the series.
Satoru Noda launched the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in 2014, and ended it in April 2022. The manga has inspired four anime seasons, and production of the anime's final arc has been green-lit.
Source: Comic Natalie