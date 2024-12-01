The Case File of Kindaichi age 37 Manga Ends, New Kindaichi Papa no Jikenbo Manga to Launch in January

Manga about salaryman Kindaichi launched in 2018

'swebsite and app published the final chapter ofand'smanga on November 27. The manga's final chapter also revealed that a new series titled(The Case Files of Papa Kindaichi) will launch onin January.

The final The Case File of Kindaichi age 37 chapter revealed that protagonist Hajime Kindaichi [highlight the white text to read spoilers] has married his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase, and they are now expecting a baby .

Amagi and Sato launched The Case File of Kindaichi age 37 in January 2018. Kodansha published the manga's 17th compiled book volume on October 22, and will publish the 18th volume on January 22. The manga centers on 37-year-old Kindaichi, who now works at a small PR company, but still gets involved in various incidents.

The Kindachi Case Files 30th manga, a new serialization to mark the 30th anniversary of Fumiya Sato , Yōzaburō Kanari , and Seimaru Amagi 's Kindaichi Case Files manga, launched in Kodansha 's Evening magazine in January 2022, and ended in February 2023. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume in April 2023.

The Kindaichi Case Files manga centers around a high school boy named Hajime Kindaichi, who usually seems dull. However, when there is a case, he demonstrates an IQ of over 180 and remarkable deductive skills inherited from his famous detective grandfather. He solves crimes with his childhood friend Miyuki Nanase and Inspector Isamu Kenmochi.

Amagi and Sato launched the original manga in 1992, and Tokyopop published it in English. The manga inspired other spinoff manga, anime movies, original video anime ( OVA ) projects, and a television anime series.

Amagi and Sato launched the Kindaichi Shōnen no Jikenbo R ( The File of Young Kindaichi Returns ) follow-up manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in March 2012, and ended the manga in October 2017. The follow-up manga itself also inspired two television anime series.

Sato also drew the Akechi Keibu no Jikenbo spinoff manga for the franchise . The manga launched in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in May 2014, and ended August 2018 with five volumes. The manga received a television anime special titled The File of Young Kindaichi Returns: The File of Inspector Akechi in December 2015.

Sato launched a new manga spinoff titled Kinnyaichi Shonen no Jikenbo in Evening in January 2022. The four-panel comedy manga stars the titular character turned into a cat.

Under various pen names, Amagi has drafted the stories for The Drops of God , Psychometrer , GetBackers , The Knight in the Area , and Bloody Monday .