Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Film's Trailer Previews English Dub

Crunchyroll began streaming on Monday an English-dubbed trailer for Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- :

Image via Solo Leveling anime's X/Twitter account © Solo Leveling Animation Partners

The compilation film is screening in Japan from November 29 to December 12.andwill screenon Friday in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season of the Solo Leveling anime, will debut in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the second season.

LiSA and Felix from South Korean boy band Stray Kids are performing the opening theme song "ReawakeR (feat. Felix of Stray Kids )."

The first season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling webcomic debuted in Japan last January. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime in the same month.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

It's been over a decade since the sudden appearance of the "gates"—the paths that connect our world with a different dimension. Since then, certain humans have awakened to supernatural powers. We call these individuals "hunters." Hunters make their living by using their powers to conquer dungeons inside the gates. In this world of tough customers, the low-ranked hunter Jinwoo Sung is known as "the weakest hunter of all mankind." One day, Jinwoo gets fatally injured when he runs into high-rank double dungeons hidden within a low-rank dungeon. Just then, a mysterious quest window appears in front of him. On the verge of death, Jinwoo decides to accept the quest and starts leveling up... while the others aren't.

Shunsuke Nakashige ( Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory ) directed the anime series at A-1 Pictures , and Noboru Kimura ( Gundam Build Divers , Nyaruko: Crawling with Love! ) served as the head writer. Tomoko Sudo ( Alice in Borderland , Fragtime ) designed the characters, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Blue Exorcist , Kill la Kill , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) composed the music.

The webcomic adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on Webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the webcomic and original novel series in English, and several services including Tapas release the web novel and webcomic digitally. Kadokawa publishes the webcomic in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The webcomic is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

Daul ( Dungeon Reset , Infinite Reset ) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok sequel web novel on Kakao Page in April 2023 and it is ongoing. Tapas started releasing the web novel in English last January.

Artist JIN (REDICE) and adaptor Brix (REDICE) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webcomic adaptation on Kakao Page on August 1. Tapas began publishing the webcomic in English on November 11.

Source: Crunchyroll 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.