Sorairo Utility Anime Reveals New Visual, More Staff

Yostar Pictures and Pony Canyon revealed a third key visual and more staff members on Monday for the Sorairo Utility television anime series.

The newly announced staff includes:

The anime series' cast members, who are reprising their roles from the earlier anime special, are:

New cast members include:

Kengo Saitō is returning to direct the anime series at Yostar Pictures and is also designing the characters. Yū Satō ( The Legendary Hero is Dead! , Kotaro Lives Alone ) is supervising the series scripts. Satō is also writing the scripts with Aya Satsuki ( Too Cute Crisis ) and Aki Mizuki . Kota Nozomi , who wrote the script for the Sorairo Utility special, is credited for collaborating on the original concept.

Singer-songwriter Moeka Yahagi is performing the ending theme song "Horizon."

Pony Canyon describes the series:

Minami Aoba was troubled. She had no particular strengths or things she wanted to do. Is it okay for her high school life to end as such an ordinary supporting character!?

Leaving school behind, Minami searches for her own "special uniqueness." She stumbles upon the nearby golf practice range by chance. Approached by part-time worker Haruka Akane, Minami grasps the golf club—the "utility."

And thus, it was the encounter between Minami and golf.

Winning is not the only thing in golf! Everything related to golf is enjoyable!

Together with the genius golfer Haruka and Ayaka Hoshimi, who aspires to be an influencer, they seek the moment when they can become the "protagonist"! As a super beginner, Minami swings her club once again today.