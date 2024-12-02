Uzumaki Anime Gets Netflix Release in Asia

Anime to stream in Asia on December 20

Netflix announced on Monday that the anime of Junji Ito 's Uzumaki horror manga will come to Netflix in Asia on December 20.

The series premiered on Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block on September 28, and it ended on October 19. The series is also streaming on the Max streaming service. The series is available digitally from Viz with English audio on Amazon , Google Play , iTunes Store , Microsoft Store , and VUDU .

The four-episode Uzumaki mini-series was originally slated to debut on Toonami in 2020 before it premiered in Japan, but the anime was delayed to 2021. It was again delayed to October 2022, and then delayed again in June 2022.

Hiroshi Nagahama ( Mushi-Shi ) is directing the mini-series at Studio Drive and Studio Akatsuki. Production I.G. USA and Adult Swim are co-producing the anime. Colin Stetson (Hereditary) is composing the music.

The 1998-1999 manga follows the inhabitants of a town where strange occurrences related to a spiral shape began occurring one after another. Viz Media originally released the manga in three collected volumes from 2007-2008, and later released an omnibus edition.

The manga inspired a live-action horror film starring Eriko Hatsune and Fan Fhi in 2000.