Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story Game Gets PC Release

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for game developer Kairosoft announced on Tuesday that it will release the Doraemon Dorayaki Shop Story game for PC via Steam in English and Japanese on December 9.

Nintendo describes the game:

A game where you run a sweets shop with the popular manga character Doraemon. Let's make Doraemon's favorite dorayaki and create a store that will be the talk of the town. First, make the sweets, set up the shelves, prepare the tables, and get ready to run the shop!

The game originally launched for Nintendo Switch in English and Japanese on August 27. The game was later released for iOS and Android on September 23.

The game features appearances from characters in other Fujiko F. Fujio works, including T・P BON and Kiteretsu Encyclopedia .