×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Pokémon TV Returns as YouTube Channel

posted on by Anita Tai
Original Pokémon TV app ended service on March 28

7cca0b434ba65ba538754273611b512d1844182bd2e622fff3277e725f0913a4
Image via Nintendo eShop
© Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company's discontinued Pokémon TV app service now has an official YouTube channel. The account was created on September 16 and has yet to upload any videos at time of writing.

The Pokémon TV app ended service on March 28. Anime from the franchise continued to stream on Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and other platforms.

Pokémon TV launched in 2010 as a free video service to watch content from the franchise. It was available through the web browser, the app store, Google Play, Prime Video, Roku, and the Nintendo eShop.

Netflix announced on November 20 that it will stream the second season of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime on February 7, 2025. The season is titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series—The Search for Laqua.

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7. The second part began streaming on May 10. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part began streaming on November 22.

Source: Pokémon TV's YouTube channel

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives