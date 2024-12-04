Pokémon TV Returns as YouTube Channel

Image via Nintendo eShop © Nintendo, The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Company 's discontinued Pokémon TV app service now has an official YouTube channel. The account was created on September 16 and has yet to upload any videos at time of writing.

The Pokémon TV app ended service on March 28. Anime from the franchise continued to stream on Netflix , Prime Video, Hulu , YouTube , and other platforms.

Pokémon TV launched in 2010 as a free video service to watch content from the franchise. It was available through the web browser, the app store, Google Play , Prime Video, Roku, and the Nintendo eShop.

Netflix announced on November 20 that it will stream the second season of the Pokémon Horizons: The Series anime on February 7, 2025. The season is titled Pokémon Horizons: The Series —The Search for Laqua .

The Pokémon Company had originally announced that the anime would debut on Netflix in the U.S. on February 23, but the series debuted instead on March 7. The second part began streaming on May 10. The third part premiered on August 9. The fourth part began streaming on November 22.

