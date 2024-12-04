The Share House's Secret Rule Anime's Promo Video Reveals Theme Song

Dai Takanashi performs "Session Sadame Night" theme

The official website for the AnimeFesta anime of OUMA 's The Share House's Secret Rule ( "1-funkan Dake Iretemo Ii yo…" Share House no Himitsu Rule. ) manga began streaming a new promotional video for the anime on Wednesday. The video reveals and previews the anime's theme song "Session Sadame Night" by Dai Takanashi.

Suiseisha describes the story:

After moving into a new share house, Ryota Ochi meets two beautiful housemates…who order him to do housework day in and day out! He's soon had enough, and is just about to move out when the two girls offer him a deal—for every minute of housework he does, they allow him to “have fun” with them for one minute!

The cast includes:

Ryota Ochi as Mame Bozu

Satomi Miura as Momoka Hanaoka

Hikaru Isshiki as Kanade Ayase

The anime will debut its "premium" uncensored version onon January 5.

The manga debuted on WWWave Corporation 's ComicFesta website and other services in September 2019, and ended last year. Coolmic distributes the manga in English.

WWWave Corporation owns the ComicFesta web manga service, as well as the AnimeFesta anime programming block. AnimeFesta (formerly Anime Zone and ComicFesta Anime ) has produced short anime adaptations of over 25 manga from ComicFesta in the past seven years, with many of the manga being adult or risque in nature. The first AnimeFesta anime was On a Lustful Night Mingling with a Priest ( Sōryo to Majiwaru Shikiyoku no Yoru ni... ), whose Japanese title has led to AnimeFesta anime sometimes being called "Sōryo-waku" (Sōryo-type) by fans. Most of the anime series have two different versions: a "broadcast" version (the censored version aired on television), and a "premium" uncensored version distributed online. WWWave Corporation releases many of the anime title in English on its Coolmic website.

The latest AnimeFesta anime is Taisho Era Contract Marriage: The Substitute Bride and a Soldier's Fierce Love , based on Yuzu Kanzaki 's Until You Bear My Child: The Substitute Bride and the Beast Soldier ~ ( Haramu Made Midareike: Migawari Hanayome to Gunpuku no Mōai ) historical romance manga. The anime premiered on the AnimeFesta website in Japan on October 6 at 24:00 (effectively, October 7 at midnight), and also on the Coolmic website with English subtitles, and uncensored. The anime is also getting a TV version that will debut in Japan one hour after its online premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels.