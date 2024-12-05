Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, More Games Win 2024 PlayStation Partner Awards

Dragon's Dogma 2 , Persona 3 Reload , Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth also win awards

Image via Square Enix

(SIE) revealed the winners of thePartner Awards 2024 on Tuesday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 are as follows:

Excellence Award

This title developed in the Japan/Asia region that has had a "consistent and significant impact along with commercial success over the past three years."

Genshin Impact

Grand Award

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2023 and September 2024 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

Black Myth Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth remake

remake Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2023 and September 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2

Honkai Star Rail

Tekken 8

The First Descendant

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Persona 3 Reload

Zenless Zone Zero

Special Award

Awarded to PS5 titles developed in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment outside the Japan/Asia region that achieved outstanding success within Japan and Asia between October 2023 and September 2024.

Stellar Blade

Rise of the Ronin

Users' Choice Award

Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.

Black Myth Wukong

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Rise of the Ronin

Stellar Blade

This year Sony also revealed a " PlayStation Generations Awards" category, with users in Japan and Asia chosing titles from each PlayStation generation:

PlayStation Generations (1994 and beyond) award: Final Fantasy VII

Generations (1994 and beyond) award: PlayStation 2 Generations (2000 and beyond) award: Final Fantasy X

2 Generations (2000 and beyond) award: PlayStation Portable Generations (2004 and beyond) award: Monster Hunter Portable 3rd

Portable Generations (2004 and beyond) award: PlayStation 3 Generations (2006 and beyond) award: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

3 Generations (2006 and beyond) award: PlayStation Vita Generations (2011 and beyond) award: Persona 4 Golden

Vita Generations (2011 and beyond) award: PlayStation 4 Generations (2013 and beyond): Elden Ring

Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.