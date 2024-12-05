News
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, More Games Win 2024 PlayStation Partner Awards
posted on by Anita Tai
The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2024 are as follows:
Excellence Award
This title developed in the Japan/Asia region that has had a "consistent and significant impact along with commercial success over the past three years."
- Genshin Impact
Grand Award
These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2023 and September 2024 that were developed in Japan or Asia.
- Black Myth Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth remake
- Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree
Partner Award
Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2023 and September 2024.
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Honkai Star Rail
- Tekken 8
- The First Descendant
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Persona 3 Reload
- Zenless Zone Zero
Special Award
Awarded to PS5 titles developed in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment outside the Japan/Asia region that achieved outstanding success within Japan and Asia between October 2023 and September 2024.
- Stellar Blade
- Rise of the Ronin
Users' Choice Award
Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games by hours played.
- Black Myth Wukong
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- Rise of the Ronin
- Stellar Blade
This year Sony also revealed a "PlayStation Generations Awards" category, with users in Japan and Asia chosing titles from each PlayStation generation:
- PlayStation Generations (1994 and beyond) award: Final Fantasy VII
- PlayStation 2 Generations (2000 and beyond) award: Final Fantasy X
- PlayStation Portable Generations (2004 and beyond) award: Monster Hunter Portable 3rd
- PlayStation 3 Generations (2006 and beyond) award: Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- PlayStation Vita Generations (2011 and beyond) award: Persona 4 Golden
- PlayStation 4 Generations (2013 and beyond): Elden Ring
Sony changed the title of the awards from the "PlayStation Awards" to the "PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.
Sources: PlayStation Japan, Sony's U.S. PlayStation blog (Sachie Kobari), 4Gamer (Chihiro)