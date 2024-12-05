'I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic' Anime Unveils 2nd Key Visual, New Cast, January 6 Premiere

Happinet revealed the second key visual, three new cast, and January 6 premiere of the television anime of Nazuna Miki 's I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic ( Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita ) light novel series, on Thursday.

The newly announced cast are:

Yume Miyamoto as Reina, a kind-hearted girl working as mediator for the elves

Miho Okasaki as Chris, a girl with big ears and tail, and the leader of the werewolves

Kenta Miyake as Guy, a strong and powerful man who leads the Gigas

The anime will premiere simultaneously on the TV Tokyo channel, and U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai streaming services in Japan on January 6 at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, January 7). After the first episode, the anime will stream one week in advance on U-NEXT and Anime Hōdai every Monday at 2:00 a.m. JST. The anime will then premiere on the AT-X channel on January 7, and on BS Fuji on January 9. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs in Japan.

The anime stars:

Ken'ichi Ishikura ( D.C.III ~Da Capo III~ , Ongaku Shōjo ) is directing the anime at Studio DEEN and Marvy Jack . Tatsuya Takahashi ( Domestic Girlfriend , Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon ) is in charge of series scripts, Midori Otsuka ( Aru Asa Dummy Head Mike ni Natteita Ore-kun no Jinsei ) is designing the characters, and Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries , Jujutsu Kaisen ) is composing the music. Miho Okasaki will also perform the anime's ending theme song "JOY!!"

Miki launched the light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in September 2019. TO Books published the first volume with illustration by Kabocha in February 2020, and the 10th volume will ship on January 15.

J-Novel Club licensed the light novel series, and released the fourth volume digitally on November 23. J-Novel Club describes the story:

What's a guy to do when his life suddenly changes while innocently enjoying a nice, cold drink after work? And I mean really changes. This middle-aged commoner now finds himself in the body of Liam Hamilton, the young son of a noble house teetering on the brink of collapse. Between his fervidly desperate father and his utterly apathetic brothers, the only bright side to his new situation is that Liam can finally try learning magic like he's always wanted. Little does he know his hobby of choice may be about to turn his life upside-down yet again! Will Liam be able to master the craft of magic? And will it be enough to save him from the shadow looming over his family...?

Rio Akisaki launched the manga adaptation on TO Books ' web manga site Comic Corona (now Corona EX) in February 2020. TO Books published the manga's first compiled book volume in September 2020, and the ninth volume will release on January 15.

Taiki Tose launched the spinoff manga titled Botsuraku Yotei no Kizoku dakedo, Hima datta kara Mahō wo Kiwamete Mita: Chris wa Goshujin-sama ga Daisuki! on TO Books ' web manga site Corona EX in September 2023. TO Books will release a compiled book volume of the manga on January 15.

Source: Press release