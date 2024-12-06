×
Crunchyroll to Stream Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, Farmagia, Magic Maker, More Anime

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, Unnamed Memory Act.2, Teogonia, Nyaight of the Living Cat

Image courtesy of Frontwing
© Frontwing/Project GPT
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the following anime for the winter 2025 season:

Crunchyroll also announced that it will stream the 2025 anime Nyaight of the Living Cat and Teogonia.

Source: Crunchyroll (José S.)

