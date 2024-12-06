News
Crunchyroll to Stream Grisaia: Phantom Trigger, Farmagia, Magic Maker, More Anime
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Also: Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest, Unnamed Memory Act.2, Teogonia, Nyaight of the Living Cat
Crunchyroll announced on Thursday that it will stream the following anime for the winter 2025 season:
- Grisaia Phantom Trigger
- Farmagia
- Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest
- Magic Maker: How to Make Magic in Another World
- Unnamed Memory Act.2
Crunchyroll also announced that it will stream the 2025 anime Nyaight of the Living Cat and Teogonia.
Source: Crunchyroll (José S.)