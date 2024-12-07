Princess Connect! Re:Dive Game's Event to Stream New Special Animation

New animation to debut on February 9

Cygames ' Princess Connect! Re:Dive smartphone game will hold an online "PriCon Fes 2025" event on its YouTube channel on February 8 and 9. A "brand-new special animaton" produced specifically for the event will stream on February 9 at 7:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EST). The cast members plan to appear during the event.

Cygames announced the game as a sequel to CyberAgent and Cygames ' Princess Connect! smartphone game, which ran from 2015 to 2016. The game launched in Japan in February 2018.

Crunchyroll released the global version of the game in English worldwide in January 2021, but ended service on the global version on April 30, 2023.

In the story of the "anime RPG," the protagonist wakes up with no memories in an unfamiliar location. The protagonist then meets girls and comes closer to uncovering a hidden mystery.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime's second season premiered in January 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The game also inspired a manga adaptation through Cygames ' free manga service Cycomics .

Source: Comic Natalie