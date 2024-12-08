Crunchyroll Licenses Attack on Titan Finale Compilation Film for Theatrical Release in Early 2025

Image via Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK anime film's website © 諫山創・講談社／「進撃の巨人」The Final Season製作委員会

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS

announced at the Comic Con Experience, São Paulo on Thursday that it has licensed the, a compilation of, for release in theaters in early 2025. The company will release the film in the United States, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, The Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Mexico, and other select Latin American countries.

Crunchyroll also began streaming the Star Blazers Chronicle 2202 ( "Uchū Senkan Yamato" to Iu Jidai: Seireki 2202-nen no Sentaku ) compilation film as well as the television format version of the Space Battleship Yamato 2205 anime under the title Star Blazers: Space Battleship Yamato 2205 on Thursday.

Attack on Titan The Movie: THE LAST ATTACK opened on November 8 for a three-week limited engagement in Japanese theaters. It sold 175,000 tickets and earned 249,435,720 yen (about US$1.59 million) in its first three days. The film has earned a cumulative total of 973,002,520 yen (about US$6.48 million) as of last weekend.

The film is 145 minutes long, with 5.1ch surround sound, and is a "brushed-up" edition of the two parts of the final season. Linked Horizon 's "Nisen-nen... Moshiku wa.... Niman-nen ato no Kimi e" (To You in 2,000... or... 20,000 Years From Now) returns as the theme song.

The Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS ( Shingeki no Kyojin The Final Season Kanketsu-hen ) Part 1 anime aired as a one-hour special in March 2023. The Part 2 anime aired in November 2023.

Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS parts 1 and 2 also streamed in Japan in single-episode format, serving as episodes 88-94 of Attack on Titan The Final Season .

The first television anime season premiered in April 2013, and the second season premiered in April 2017. The first part of the third season premiered in July 2018, and the second half premiered in April 2019.

The Attack on Titan The Final Season anime premiered on NHK in December 2020 and aired for 16 episodes. Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 2 premiered with episode 76 on the NHK General channel in January 2022, and aired for 12 episodes.

Hajime Isayama launched the original Attack on Titan manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2009, and ended the series in April 2021. The manga's 34th and final volume shipped in June 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English digitally and in print, and released the 34th volume in October 2021.

Sources: Press release, Crunchyroll via @WTK