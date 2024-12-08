Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai Season 2 Ends on December 31

Image via F/GO: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai anime's website © ©TYPE-MOON / FGO PROJECT

Fate

announced on Monday that the final episode of the second (Fate/Grand Order: Ritsuka Fujimaru Doesn't Get It) anime season will air on December 31 alongside the Japanese airing of both theanime special and the first episode of thetelevision anime . All three episodes will be part of the "Project New Year's Eve TV Special 2024" program.

The first two episodes of the second season of Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai debuted on August 4. Creator Tsuchida returned to personally serve as director, character designer, writer, technical and compositing director, and editor.

The anime received a New Year's special on December 31 last year.

Tsuchida 's Fate/Grand Order: Fujimaru Ritsuka wa Wakaranai slapstick comedy manga follows humanity's last Master Ritsuka Fujimaru. Fujimaru played a large part in restoring humanity, but his flaw is said to be his meekness.

Tsuchida has been serializing the manga on Kadokawa 's manga site Type-Moon Comic Ace since June 2020.

Fate/strange Fake

debuted the English-dubbed version of the first episode of theanime at the "Fate 20th Anniversary Showcase" event on November 23.will debut the Japanese audio version on December 31 alongside the Japanese airing.

Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- directors Shun Enokido (Fate/Grand Order commercials, Flip Flappers episode director) and Takahito Sakazume (Fate/Grand Order commercials Fate/Apocrypha episode director) are also directing the Fate/strange Fake television anime at A-1 Pictures . Daisuke Daitō ( Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 , More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers ) is writing the script. Yūkei Yamada ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director, and Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , Mobile Suit Gundam UC ) is composing the music.

The Fate/strange Fake -Whispers of Dawn- anime special premiered in Japan in July 2023. The special is available on Crunchyroll now with an English dub .

The Fate/strange Fake anime is based on Ryohgo Narita 's spinoff story of the same name. Narita ( Baccano! , Durarara!! ) first published the Fake/states night story as an April Fool's joke in April 1, 2008. Narita then developed the story as a Fate/strange Fake supplement for the Type-Moon Ace Vol. 2 magazine, before launching a full-fledged light novel series with illustrations by Shizuki Morii in January 2015. Kadokawa 's Dengeki Bunko imprint published the eighth light novel volume in February 2023. Morii has also been simultaneously drawing the manga adaptation.