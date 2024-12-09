News
Manga Erotics F Magazine Launches Website 10 Years After it Ended Publication
posted on by Anita Tai
The official X (formerly Twitter) account for Ohta Publishing's Manga Erotics F magazine announced on November 29 that it has launched a new website. The website is part of the first phase of an overall project for the magazine, and hosts an archive of more than 100 previously serialized titles including Usamaru Furuya's Lychee Light Club, Asumiko Nakamura's All about J, and Natsume Ono's Ristorante Paradiso, among others. It is currently unclear if the magazine's website will offer brand new works in the future.
『マンガ・エロティクス・エフ』https://t.co/64WFnOoT8V— マンガ・エロティクス・エフ編集部 (@eroticsf) November 29, 2024
新しい公式ウェブサイト、本日2024年11月29日オープン！#マンガエロティクスエフ #eroticsf #mangaf #comics pic.twitter.com/qHz1A9TbGk
The magazine states it offers a place to freely showcase works that express diverse depictions of gender, and open explorations of eroticism to better society's understanding and acceptance.
The magazine ended publication in July 2014. The bimonthly magazine launched in January 2001 as a merger of the Manga Erotics and Manga F magazines, under the supervision of manga creator Naoki Yamamoto (Dance Till Tomorrow, Believers, Arigatou).
Sources: Manga Erotics F magazine's X/Twitter account, Comic Natalie