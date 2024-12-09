Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Film Debuts in U.S. with US$2.4 Million; The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim Film Earns US$2 Million in 31 Territories

Sony Pictures reported on Monday that Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- , a compilation film for the Solo Leveling anime's first season and a preview of the first two episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , has earned an estimated US$2.4 million in its opening weekend in the U.S. In addition, entertainment news website Variety reported on Sunday that Warner Bros. ' The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim anime film earned US$2 million in its premiere screening in 3,410 theaters in 31 territories outside the U.S., this weekend.

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-

Thefilm screened in 846 locations and earned an estimated US$1.090 million on Friday, an estimated US$765,000 on Saturday, and an estimated US$545,000 on Sunday. The film ranked #7 in the U.S. weekend box office.

The film also earned an estimated US$1.1 million in its international screenings this weekend. The film's international earnings is now at US$1.7 million, and its worldwide earnings is now at US$4.1 million.

Crunchyroll acquired the North American and select international rights for the film. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures started screening the film in U.S. and Canada on Friday.

The film started screening in Japan on November 29.

Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise from the Shadow- , the second season of the anime of writer Chugong and the late artist DUBU 's (REDICE Studio) Solo Leveling manhwa , will debut in January 2025. Crunchyroll will stream the second season.

The anime's first season debuted in Japan on January 6. Crunchyroll added the English dub of the anime on January 20.

The manhwa adaptation of Chugong 's Solo Leveling novel series, with illustrations by DUBU , launched on webtoon services in March 2018 and ended in December 2021. Yen Press publishes the manhwa and original novel series in English. Kadokawa publishes the manhwa in Japanese under the title Ore Dake Level-Up na Ken (I'm the Only One Who Has Leveled Up).

The manhwa is also inspiring a Korean live-action adaptation.

Daul ( Dungeon Reset , Infinite Reset ) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok sequel web novel on Kakao Page in April 2023 and it is ongoing. Tapas started releasing the web novel in English last January.

Artist JIN (REDICE) and adaptor Brix (REDICE) launched the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok webcomic adaptation on Kakao Page on August 1. Tapas started publishing the webcomic in English on November 11.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim

started its screenings in 31 territories on December 5. Top earning territories for the film were Spain with US$347,000, followed by Mexico with US$239,000, and Thailand with US$146,000.

The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is the latest feature film by Kenji Kamiyama . The film opens in U.S. theaters on December 13 and internationally beginning on December 11.

New Line Cinema describes the film:

Set 183 years before the events chronicled in the original trilogy of films, “ The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim ” tells the fate of the House of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary King of Rohan. A sudden attack by Wulf, a clever and ruthless Dunlending lord seeking vengeance for the death of his father, forces Helm and his people to make a daring last stand in the ancient stronghold of the Hornburg—a mighty fortress that will later come to be known as Helm's Deep. Finding herself in an increasingly desperate situation, Héra, the daughter of Helm, must summon the will to lead the resistance against a deadly enemy intent on their total destruction.

Brian Cox plays Helm Hammerhand, the King of Rohan and protagonist. Gaia Wise plays Helm's daughter Hera. Luke Pasqualino plays Wulf, a Dunlending lord. Miranda Otto reprises her role from the original films as Éowyn, Shieldmaiden of Rohan, and she is also the narrator. The cast also includes Lorraine Ashbourne , Yazdan Qafouri , Benjamin Wainwright , Laurence Ubong Williams, Shaun Dooley , Michael Wildman , Jude Akuwudike , Bilal Hasna , and Janine Duvitski .

Philippa Boyens , who was part of the screenwriting team on the live-action The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit film trilogies and consultant on The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim , revealed that the film uses the late Sir Christopher Lee 's voice for his character Saruman from the original live-action films.

Peter Jackson , Fran Walsh , Sam Register , Carolyn Blackwood , and Toby Emmerich are serving as executive producers on the film. Jackson directed and co-wrote the earlier live-action film trilogies for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit stories, and Walsh co-wrote their screenplays.

The theme song is "The Rider" by Paris Paloma. Phoebe Gittins and David Long wrote the song.

