Live-Action Cells at Work! Film's New Clip Highlights Platelets
posted on by Anita Tai
The staff for the live-action film of Akane Shimizu's Cells at Work! (Hataraku Saibō) manga revealed a new clip from the film on Thursday. The clip highlights the role of platelets (imagined, as in the manga and anime, as kindergarteners) in clotting to close a wound.
The film will premiere in Japan on Friday. The film will have 4D (4DX and MX4D) and IMAX screenings in Japan.
The previously announced cast includes:
- Mei Nagano as Red Blood Cell
- Takeru Satō as White Blood Cell
- Sadao Abe as unhealthy father Shigeru Urushizaki
- Mana Ashida as healthy daughter Niko Urushizaki
- Kōji Yamamoto as Killer T Cell
- Riisa Naka as NK Cell
- Wakana Matsumoto as Macrophage
- Maika Pugh as Platelet
- Shōta Sometani as Helper T Cell
- Rihito Itagaki as Red Blood Cell
- Ryō Katō as Senior Red Blood Cell
- Seishirō Katō as Shin Takeda
- Kyōko Fukada as Hepatocyte
- Ainosuke Kataoka as Pneumonia Coccus
- Shinya Niiro as Streptococcus pyogenes
- Maju Ozawa as Staphylococcus aureus
- SEKAI NO OWARI member Fukase as ?????
- Takashi Tsukamoto as Teacher Neutrophil
- Wataru Ichinose as the captain of the external anal sphincter
- Japanese DJ and rapper DJ KOO as Neuron
Hideki Takeuchi (live-action Nodame Cantabile, Thermae Romae, Fly Me to Saitama) is directing the film, with a script by Yūichi Tokunaga (live-action Kaguya-sama: Love is War, Liar x Liar, Princess Jellyfish). Warner Bros. Japan is distributing the film. Official HiGE DANdism is performing the theme song "50%."
Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English.
The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.
Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria!, Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria!, Cells at Work! White Brigade, Cells at Work! Baby, Cells NOT at Work!, Cells at Work! Code Black, Cells at Work and Friends!, Cells at Work! Lady, and Cells at Work: Platelets!.
Several other spinoffs exist such as Kae Hashimoto's Hataraku Saibō Illegal (Cells at Work! Illegal), Yū Maeda's Hataraku Saibō Muscle (Cells at Work! Muscle), Choko Aozora and Meku Kaire's Hataraku Saibō Neko (Cells at Work! Cat), and Koma Warita and Ryō Kuji's Hataraku Saibō Okusuri (Cells at Work! Medicine).
Source: Warner Brothers' Japanese YouTube channel