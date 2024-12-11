News
PQube to Release Class of Heroes 3 Remaster, Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark, Death Match Love Comedy!, More Games in West
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: K-Pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut (Wisageni), Iwakura Aria
PQube announced during its PQube Asia Showcase that it will release the following games in the West. The stream unveiled trailers:
- Class of Heroes 3 Remaster by ACQUIRE for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC via Steam - 2025
- Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark by Inti Creates for Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC via Steam - digital launch on March 27, 2025
- Death Match Love Comedy! by Kemco for Switch, Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox, PC via Steam - 2025
- K-Pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut by Wisageni for Switch, PS5, Xbox, PC via Steam - 2025
- Iwakura Aria by MAGES. for Switch, PC via Steam - 2025
The company also revealed the following release dates:
- Him, The Smile & Bloom by EDIA/TEAM Entertainment Inc., MintLip – February 2025
- BUSTAFELLOWS Season 2 by Nippon Cultural Broadcasting EXTEND Inc. – 2025
- Genso Manege by MAGES./LOVE&ART. – January 31, 2025
- Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate by Rocket Panda Games – February 13, 2025
The stream marked the first PQube Asia Showcase.
Email correspondence
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history