Tabekko Dōbutsu Anime Film Unveils Trailer, Key Visual, New Character

Pegasus introduced in new trailer for May 1 film

The staff for the Tabekko Dōbutsu THE MOVIE film based on the Tabekko Dōbutsu brand of animal-shaped butter biscuits revealed a new key visual and teaser trailer on Thursday, which introduces the new character Pegasus.

Image courtesy of TBS

The film will screen on May 1, 2025 at Shinjuku Wald 9 , along with other theaters throughout Japan.

Hitoshi Takekiyo ( After School Midnighters , FLCL: Grunge ) is directing the film at Marza Animation Planet , and Tetsuhiro Ikeda ( FLCL: Grunge , Inzai Aru Aru Monogatari ) writing the script. Kotaro Sudo is planning and producing the film.

The Tabekko Dōbutsu biscuits ship worldwide in over 20 countries and territories, and have been sold since 1978. The snacks are shaped like animals and labeled with the English name of the animal.

