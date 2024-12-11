Unnamed Memory Season 2 Anime's Promo Video Unveils Theme Songs, January 7 Premiere

Kadokawa unveiled on Wednesday a promotional video, theme song artists, and January 7 premiere for Unnamed Memory Act.2 , the second season of the television anime of Kuji Furumiya 's Unnamed Memory light novel. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Unsung ballad" by TRUE . Arika will perform the ending theme song "inclusion."

The staff also streamed a recap video for the first season:

The second season will debut on AT-X at 11:30 p.m. JST before airing on other networks. Crunchyroll will stream the series as it airs.

Image via Unnamed Memory anime's website © 2022 古宮九時/KADOKAWA/Project Unnamed Memory

Yoshiki Nakajima and Atsumi Tanezaki return for the second season as Oscar and Tinasha, respectively.

Kazuya Miura ( Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs , Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea ) is returning to direct the anime at ENGI . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is again in charge of the series scripts, and Chika Nōmi ( Kan Colle Season 2: Let's Meet at Sea , Kemono Michi: Rise Up ) is back adapting chibi's original character designs for animation. Akito Matsuda ( Sound! Euphonium , Liz and the Blue Bird ) is also composing the second season's music.

The anime's first season premiered on April 9. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as is aired.

Yen Press is releasing both the light novel series and its manga adaptation in English, and it describes the series:

Witches—the centuries-old mages that command power immense enough to bring catastrophe. Oscar, the crown prince of the powerful kingdom of Farsas, was cursed as a young boy to never sire an heir. Hoping to break the magic, he seeks out Tinasha, the strongest witch on the continent. To meet her, he climbs her tower, as she is said to grant the wish of any who successfully do so. Yet, when he arrives at the top…he requests that Tinasha become his bride!

Furumiya ( A Pale Moon Reverie , Babel ) began serializing the novels on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" website in September 2012. Kadokawa began publishing the novels in print with illustrations by chibi in January 2019.

The novels ranked #1 in the 2020 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!) guidebook.

Naoki Koshimizu launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in September 2020.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.